DALLAS (KDAF) — Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.

My Dating Advisor says, “While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; cheaters are everywhere, and infidelity can happen anywhere – in large cities and small ones.”

Here we go, no delaying this unfortunate finding. Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston hold the top three spots respectfully as the best 10 most unfaithful cities in America.

Dallas

Marriage Rate: 47%

Divorce Rate: 12%

Separation Rate: 2%

Happiness Index: 49.00

Google Search Interest for an Affair: 32.85

Fort Worth

Marriage Rate: 46%

Divorce Rate: 12%

Separation Rate: 2%

Happiness Index: 51.46

Google Search Interest for an Affair: 30.96

Houston