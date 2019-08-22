ID Theft Ring Targeted Veterans

Federal authorities file charges against five men accused of orchestrating an international theft ring that stole millions of dollars in benefits from veterans.

(WOAI) – Federal authorities in San Antonio have filed charges against five men accused of orchestrating an international theft ring.

The men allegedly targeted thousands of veterans and their dependents – taking their personal information to steal millions of dollars in benefits.

Robert Wayne Boling Jr., Fredrick Brown, Trorice Crawford, Allan Albert Kerr and Jongmin Seok were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Boling Jr., Kerr and Seok were arrested in the Philippines, while Brown and Crawford were arrested in Las Vegas and San Diego, respectively.

According to the indictment, the fraud scheme begain in 2014 when Brown, then a civilian employee at a U.S. Army installation, stole thoughts of military members’ PII, including names, dates of birth, social security numbers and Department of Defense identification numbers. Brown is alleged to then pass the information on to Boiling, who used the stolen information to compromise a Department of Defense portal that enables military members to access their benefits online.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2HktxB4