HOUSTON (KIAH) — A domestic violence report in Humble ended with a husband shooting his wife to death.
NCIS agents were investigating a domestic incident at the 12500 block of Tullich Run at the time as the woman made a report about her husband, who was a military recruiter.
The husband then arrived at the home during the interview and shot his wife as she was holding onto their child in her arms, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The husband then left the house, where he faced more NCIS agents and gunfire was exchanged
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies also encountered the suspect at Mist Lane near Jones Road. The suspect husband was killed in a shootout with deputies.
One of the NCIS agents was injured in the shooting. That agent is in fair condition as of Thursday night.
The wife died at the scene. An investigation is continuing.