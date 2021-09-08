Hurricane Ida: The numbers behind the storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced it is participating in the "Aisles of Smiles" campaign to help fight muscular dystrophy.

The United Family said it will participate in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles of Smiles campaign to raise money in the fight against neuromuscular disease. All United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations will participate from September 8 through September 28.