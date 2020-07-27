Hurricane Hanna Damage: An Aerial Tour

(KRIS/NBC News) Residents of Corpus, Christi Texas are cleaning up damage left behind by Hurricane Hanna.

A helicopter tour of the area showed missing planks and sections of railing at Bob Hall Pier and damage to the surface of the parking lot there.

The marina at the Marina Del Sol condominium complex is also badly damaged. Aerial video showed a mixture of free-floating boats and wood pressed against a retaining wall.

The flood-prone North Beach area had lots of standing water in streets and in fields as viewed from the air.

So far there are no reports of any injuries or deaths.

