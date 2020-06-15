Hundreds Rally For Missing Soldier

Family and friends are working to draw attention to Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen on Fort Hood on April 22nd.

(KCEN/NBC News) Hundreds rallied outside of Fort Hood Friday to draw attention to the case of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seeen April 22.

Her family has held several protests outside Fort Hood since she disappeared with the goal of keeping her case in the spotlight.

Her disappearance has received attention from around the country and Thursday Salma Hayek posted about Guillen on her Instagram page.

The post went onto say she would post a photo of Vanessa on her stories everyday until she’s found.

Investigators said the 20-year-old was last seen at 1 p.m. the day she disappeared wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

