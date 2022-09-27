WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday.

On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents noticed seven people dropped off at the airport by two vehicles, followed by the group boarding a plane.

Upon boarding, agents identified six migrants — four men and two women from El Salvador and Mexico, and one U.S. citizen.

The six individuals had fake Texas identification cards.

Further investigation revealed that one of the men from Mexico, Ivan Flores-Rivas, 38, was a previously deported felon, wanted in Wisconsin for sexual assault of a child.

Agents identified Weslaco resident, Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, as the mastermind behind the smuggling pursuit to Houston.

Luis Armando Lopez-Alvarado, 29, and James Martinez, 24, assisted as drivers transporting the group of seven to the airport.

Rodarte, Lopez and Martinez were arrested for bringing migrants into the U.S.

Further details are pending as the investigation continues.