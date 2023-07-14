Mclennan County, TX (FOX 44) – As temperatures increase, so do the chances of grassfires. It’s easy to accidentally start a fire if you aren’t taking the right precautions. Killeen fire chief James Kubinski says it starts with carelessness–on many different levels. It could be throwing a cigarette on the side of the road, or even parking your hot car over tall grass.

There are a number of different ways a grass fire can be started–and once they get going, they’re difficult to stop.

“You know, you throw a bottle out the window and it breaks the glass and that sun shining down on it can spark a fire,” says Chief Kubinski.

He says tall grass is more likely to catch on fire–especially in dry conditions.

“If you have a prairie or field behind you with tall brush, I know it’s hot, I know it’s tiring, but get that cut down,” he says.

He adds that nighttime brings more humidity, so the danger is mostly during the day.

“The middle part of the day from noon to about 7 p.m. is where we see the highest potential for fires to start and spread. If you put any kind of wind in there that makes it spread even quicker,” Kubinski says.

When a fire starts and you’re unsure of what action to take first….

“The call, the 911 is most imperative. You need to do that as quick as possible,” Kubinski adds.

The fire chief says don’t try to fight the fire without specialty equipment. Let the firefighters do the firefighting.

“We know you want to protect your property, but sometimes when you’re doing that, you don’t pay attention and then you end up becoming a victim. And that’s the last thing we want to see, is somebody become a victim of the fire,” Kubinski says.