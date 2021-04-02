How safe is my city? The state of safety in Texas for 2021

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Violent crime, property crime, package theft, and gun violence rates have fluctuated across the country throughout the last year. Here are the safest cities in Texas according to the Safewise 2021 State of Safety report.

According to the report, the top 10 safest cities in Texas as of 2021 are noted as;

1. Trophy Club

2. Fulshear

3. Fair Oaks Ranch

4. Colleyville

5. Horizon City

6. Fate

7. Murphy

8. University Park

9. Helotes

10. Highland Village​

Out of 266 total noted cities in Texas, Amarillo ranked as the 248th safest. Lubbock was noted as 262.

The outlook on Texas, according to Safewise:

Texans’s daily concern about safety jumped 13 percentage points this year to 62%. Not only is that a huge leap from last year’s 49%—it’s also 15 percentage points higher than the national average. But those who live in one of Texas’s 50 safest cities may be less concerned due to significantly lower rates of crime than the rest of the state.Texans are 32% more worried about crime and safety than the rest of the country.

2021 Texas crime rates

Even though Texas’s crime rates are higher than national averages, The Lone Star State boasts the lowest crime rates in the West South Central region. Texas is 28% below Arkansas, which has the highest violent crime rate in the region at 5.8 incidents per 1,000 people. And Texas reports 24% fewer property crime incidents than Louisiana, which has the highest property crime rate in the region at 31.6 incidents per 1,000.

That said, the state saw slight upticks in both violent and property crime this year. Texas’s violent crime rate saw a small 2% increase from 4.1 to 4.2 incidents per 1,000 people. Likewise, the property crime rate rose by nearly 1% from 23.7 to 23.9 incidents per 1,000 people.

Level of concern and experience with crime in Texas

High levels of concern about crime and safety echo higher crime rates across The Lone Star State, but reported experiences of both violent and property crime fell year over year. Although Texans worry more than the rest of the US, 56% feel safe in the state—slightly higher than the national average of 55%.

60% of Texans think crime is increasing versus 11% that think it’s decreasing. Nationwide, 66% think crime is on the rise and 8% think it’s declining.

Personal experience with violent crime went down 56% year over year, with 7% of survey respondents reporting a personal experience in the past 12 months, compared to 16% last year.

Personal experience with property crime also went down 39% year over year, from 23% in 2020 to 14% this year.

Package theft was the most experienced crime in Texas, with 21% falling victim to porch pirates in the past 12 months (US 20%).

Crime concerns in Texas

We asked Texas residents which crimes they worry may happen to them. See if Texans are concerned about the same crime issues as the rest of the country.

View the complete 2021 State of Safety report.

Violent crime in Texas: Fear vs. reality

Concern about violent crime is 11 percentage points higher in Texas than the rest of the US. That jump in concern reflects a rising violent crime rate statewide. Texans expressed the second-highest overall concern about gun violence.

61% said they worry about gun violence every day (US 53%).

53% are most worried about a gun violence incident happening to them (US 38%).

Texas saw 34 mass shooting incidents in 2020, compared to 30 in 2019.

There were 258 officer-involved shooting incidents statewide in 2020, up from 247 in 2019.

47% of survey respondents worry about police violence daily (US 40%), but a full 60% have confidence in law enforcement (US 56%).

The safest cities in Texas have 83% fewer violent crime incidents per 1,000 people than the rest of the state.

48% of survey participants use some form of personal protection—41% higher than the national average of 34%.

50% say their personal safety has been affected by the pandemic (US 44%), and 70% worry about the pandemic every day (US 62%).

Property crime in Texas: Fear vs. reality

Texans are 45% more concerned about property crime than the most Americans. Those higher concerns mirror a rising property crime rate in the state.

Overall, property crime is the crime that Texans are most worried will happen to them, and it accounts for 85% of all crime reported to the FBI by Texas law enforcement agencies.

The safest cities in Texas have 67% fewer property crime incidents per 1,000 people than the rest of the state.

Larceny-theft is the most prevalent property crime, accounting for 72% of all reported incidents.

Burglary makes up 16% of all property crime in the state, but just 12% among the safest cities.

65% of Texas survey participants use some form of property protection (US 62%) with dogs nabbing first place—33% use dogs or another guard animal to help protect their home.

42% say the security of their property has been affected by the pandemic (US 29%).

A closer look at the safest cities in Texas

For the purposes of this report, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.