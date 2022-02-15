HOUSTON (KIAH) Video allegedly captures the entire event and Cy-Fair Independent School District officials are still investigating what happened to one of their coaches.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Alisha Marie posted video on her Facebook page of the alleged incident writing “LANGHAM CREEK PARENTS !!!! This is what is happening at our school !!! We have a coach running for his life. This is disgusting.” The post has more than 1,600 comments and has been shared hundreds of times.

The video was captured on cell phone. The alleged chase video included expletives as a man in a red hat is being chased, then knocked down to the ground and allowed to escape the pursuers. Multiple posts on social media address the incident currently being investigated.

A letter was issued to parents in the Langham Creek Community wrote:

Our administrative team is aware of videos circulating that involves several Arragon Middle School students in an incident at Langham Creek High on Thursday February 10th. We worked collaboratively with the Aragon administration and the CFISD Police Department to complete a thorough investigation, and the juvenile suspects were identified and taken into custody period to preserve the integrity of the investigation, please refrain from engaging in discussions surrounding the incidents with students and community members. The incident that took place is extremely unacceptable and will be disciplined according to the CFISD Student Code of Conduct. Our team is also aware of social media posts today with threats to our campus. The CFPD Police Department is investigating and we have implemented additional security measures. Remind your students that any information regarding school safety should be shared with administrators immediately We continue to work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member if you have any questions concerning please feel free to contact me. Dr. Jose Martinez

The Cy-Fair ISD Superintendent issued a notice on “Campus Safety” writing: