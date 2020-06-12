Houston to remove Confederate statues from city parks

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, the Richard W. “Dick” Dowling statue is shown near the entrance to Hermann Park in Houston. Two statues that pay tribute to the Confederacy will be removed from Houston city parks, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday, June 11, 2020. The statue of Dowling, a Confederate artillery commander prominent in the naval victory against two Union vessels in the Battle of Sabine Pass, will be moved from Hermann Park to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historical Site near Port Arthur. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials say they will remove from city parks statues that pay tribute to the Confederacy.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday that he will implement the findings of a city task force chosen to recommend what to do with two statues.

The statue of a Confederate soldier called “Spirit of The Confederacy” will be moved from Sam Houston Park downtown to the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

A statue of Dick Dowling will be moved from Hermann Park to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historical Site near Port Arthur.