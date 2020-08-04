Houston to enforce masks with fines; Texas deaths top 7,000

Austin, Texas made Tito’s Handmade Vodka visits Brownsville, Texas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, to distribute thousands of Tito’s made hand cleanser sanitizer to thousands of Brownsville residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor is instructing police to begin issuing $250 fines for flouting statewide mask orders.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday he made the move in hopes that August will stamp out a grim summer resurgence of COVID-19 that is now responsible for at least 7,000 confirmed deaths in Texas.

The state as a whole has seen encouraging trends in hospitalizations and infection rates.

But Turner described August as a critical month as schools approach reopening and fall flu season lurks around the corner.