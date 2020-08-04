Houston to enforce masks with fines; Texas deaths top 7,000

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor is instructing police to begin issuing $250 fines for flouting statewide mask orders.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday he made the move in hopes that August will stamp out a grim summer resurgence of COVID-19 that is now responsible for at least 7,000 confirmed deaths in Texas.
The state as a whole has seen encouraging trends in hospitalizations and infection rates.
But Turner described August as a critical month as schools approach reopening and fall flu season lurks around the corner.