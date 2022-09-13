HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston schools went into lockdown as a “precaution” after threats were made against Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, Houston ISD said on social media.

The school district said “no evidence was found to substantiate the threat.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said officers arrived at Heights High School “within minutes” after receiving reports of shots fired.

“We got a report of 10 people shot, which was untrue. We didn’t know it at the time. In room 213, when we got to that side, the door was locked. Considering what happened recently in an active shooter, we breached the door. We went in and immediately started searching,” Finner said in a press conference.

Finner said there were no injuries.

According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Twitter account, deputies cleared the building. The account said the call came in at 1 p.m.

“Thankfully, we have good news to report. There was no active shooter here. There was a fight,” Rosen said.

The Houston Police Department and district police are continuing to investigate the threat, the district said.