HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police released its final report on the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people while hometown rapper Travis Scott performed on stage.

CW39 obtained the over-1,200-page report going into the details that led a grand jury to decide not to indict Scott for any criminal charges back in June.

“Following the conclusion of grand jury proceedings regarding the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, the Houston Police Department pledged to publically release the investigative report detailing HPD’s investigation into the incident,” an HPD statement said. “HPD’s investigation is complete.”

The full HPD Astroworld Report can be read here.