HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet.

The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. An autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



