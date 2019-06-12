Houston mother fatally hits 3-year-old son with car

A Texas family is mourning the loss of a three-year-old child fatally hit by his mother's SUV.

Houston Police believe it was an "unfortunate accident."

They say the mother was trying to move her car when the little boy ran behind it.

"The driver was looking forward and communicating with some people in front of her vehicle and while she backed up, the people behind her moved but her own child, a 3-year-old male, ran behind her vehicle as she backed up, as she backed up out of her parking spot."

The parents put the child in the car in an effort to meet an ambulance faster.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the mother did not appear to be impaired but they're still investigating.