Houston mayor denounces state’s plan to control Harvey aid

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s offended by the state’s plan to take control of more than $1 billion in federal funds allocated to the city for Hurricane Harvey housing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner’s comments Thursday came a day after Texas General Land Commissioner George P. Bush sent him a letter announcing the agency’s plan to partly strip the city’s power over the Harvey recovery money.

The agency’s move now awaits approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which originally dispersed the subsidies to the state and the Texas General Land Office.