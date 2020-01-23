Houston ISD discuss metal detectors after Bellaire shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Independent School District officials are exploring adding metal detectors to increase security after the fatal on-campus shooting accident at Bellaire High School.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the district’s interim superintendent will be meeting with students and community leaders to discuss increasing security measures on campus.

Authorities believe 19-year-old Cesar Cortes was unintentionally shot by a classmate while showing off a semiautomatic pistol.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with manslaughter.

He’ll remain in custody pending evaluation results of his mental health.