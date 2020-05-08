Houston fatal shootings part of nearly 50% jump in homicides

This booking provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joshua Kelsey on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Police say Kelsey, suspected of fatally shooting three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston, was captured Thursday following a short chase. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say the fatal shooting of three men in less than an hour in Houston is part of a nearly 50% increase in homicides in the city this year.

Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says while investigators are still trying to determine a cause for the jump in homicides, one possible factor could be the reduced illegal drug supply due to the coronavirus.

The first shooting Wednesday night is believed to have been drug-related while motives for the other two are still being investigated.

Police say a suspect, 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey, was arrested early Thursday after a short pursuit in a stolen car.