Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR

Houston-area sheriff’s deputy dies after medical emergency

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy has died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a stabbing call.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 39-year-old Omar Diaz was assisting at the scene of a stabbing early Saturday when he became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Diaz, who was married and had a daughter, was a patrol deputy assigned to northwest Harris County. He began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2009 as a detention officer.

Gonzalez says Diaz “served his community with honor and distinction.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss