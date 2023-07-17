WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) —This past weekend, an altercation ensued between five people at Hotel Indigo leading to the death of one man.

On Saturday, July 15, around 3:15 a.m., Waco PD Officers arrived at the Hotel Indigo and found a man with one gunshot wound.

First-responders performed life saving measures and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Public Information Officer with the Waco Police Department Cierra Shipley shares the events that lead to the fatality.

“The male with the gunshot wound in the beginning had an altercation with, between himself and three other females, ” says Shipley.

A male guest staying at the hotel heard the argument and went to help the women. Police say the initial aggressor then attacked the man who was trying to help.

“The first man started to attack the man that was asking if anyone needed any help and had choked him. And that’s when the man who was trying to help in the beginning ended up shooting and killing the individual involved,” says Shipley.

Investigators with the Waco Police Department interviewed everyone involved and have not made an arrest at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, as this marks the 7th homicide for the City of Waco this year.