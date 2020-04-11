Horse trainer faces stiff fines, suspension in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A quarter horse trainer whose combined earnings over a decades-long career total nearly $13 million has been hit with a hefty fine and a 34-year suspension for several doping violations.

Documents from the New Mexico Racing Commission show the violations involved horses that tested positive last year while at a southern New Mexico track.

The animals belonged to a Texas owner.

It wasn’t clear whether trainer Bobby Martinez will appeal.

The commission is proposing fines totaling $480,000 and Martinez would not be able to apply for a state license until 2054.

Any horses owned or trained by Martinez also would be ineligible to race in New Mexico.