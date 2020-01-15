Homework Controversy: Rape Question Angers Parents

School District confirms biology teacher at Texas high school sent home an inappropriate homework question asking students to solve a rape using knowledge of DNA.

(KPRC/NBC News) Parents in Spring, Texas are asking how a question about rape ended up on a biology homework assignment for ninth graders at Klein Collins High School.

The question was part of a biology DNA assignment and reads:

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?”

“It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought…they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them,” said Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade. “That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

