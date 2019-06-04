Hit and run boater kills 14-year-old boy in Texas

We are hearing from the mother of a 14-year-old boy killed in a fatal hit-and-run wreck involving a boat over the weekend.

Kary Hernandez says, “He had his little sister in his arms. And I ran, ran and yelled and yelled at her, yelled at her. And there he was with his head shattered and his little sister hugged.”

Carlos’ mother, Kary Hernandez says her son died a hero shielding his sister as a fast boat struck them on Lake Palestine.

Hernandez says, “My son grabbed my three-year-old daughter. And he did not want to sink, and he did not want to drown the girl. And the boat fell on top of his head.”

The Hernandez family was picnicking at Lakeway Harbor Sunday evening while their children swam in shallow water near the boat dock.

Hernandez says, “They were not doing anything wrong. They were just having fun.”

Law enforcement say a man driving a boat swerved too close to shore shortly after eight p.m. striking the dock, and killing 14-year-old Carlos before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement tracked down Jeffrey Joe Hampton at a home in Flint, where Hampton was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Texas Game Warden Captain Quinn Balkcom says, “This was a reckless, negligent act to travel to that extent toward the bank and impact a pier, fishing pier that is inhabited by people. That is wanton disregard to life and travel.”

Texas Game Warden Captain Balkcom says Hampton was boating so close to shore that he struck the dock.

Capt. Balkcom says, “We have statements that lead us to believe that he consumed alcohol.”

Carlos’ mother says the family is still in shock.

Hernandez says, “The boat did not have to be there. But he killed him, he killed him.”

The suspect is being held on a $850,000 bond after being charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

The victim’s family say they believe the boat was occupied by five people when the tragedy happened.

