Hill County Constable shot during Central Texas pursuit

FOX44 is receiving reports of someone shooting a Hill County Constable twice during a chase which ended in Alvarado Thursday afternoon.
This chase started with Dallas-area officers trying to catch a shooting suspect in Hill County. This turned into a chase which shut down the interstate’s southbound access road, near Highway 67.
FOX44 is told authorities took two people into custody, and both men have gunshot wounds. We will update this report as we get more information.
