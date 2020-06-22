High schools push ahead for fall football amid pandemic

Before entering the field gates for football strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, athletic Trainer Joey Pena, right, uses a thermometer on the forehead of sophomore running back Gervawn Neville for a temperature check Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. While states have been easing the economic and social lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, some are now letting high school athletes return for summer workouts before teachers have even figured out how they are going to hold classroom instruction. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students will return to classrooms this fall.

Many of them are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in top shape when they do.

Dozens of states are letting athletes on campus for summer conditioning programs before teachers have figured out how to hold classroom instruction.

And some already have been sent scrambling when a player tests positive for the coronavirus.

Some experts are asking if the return to high schools is too soon.