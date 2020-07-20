High school sports face many obstacles as school year nears

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2016 file photo, Royal quarterback Kaden Jenks (10) celebrates with the trophy after Royal beat Connell in the Washington Div. 1A high school football championship in Tacoma, Wash. The overwhelming uncertainty of whether high school sports can go forward in the fall of 2020 amidst the continued COVID-19 pandemic is a constant refrain among administrators and decision makers as the clock ticks closer to the start of the 2020-21 school year with little clarity in place for an obvious and safe path moving forward for athletics. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The same pandemic-related questions that have bedeviled professional and college sports are front and center for high school administrators across the country and they are far more complicated.

Setting up tightly regimented bubbles for professional athletes or setting protocols for thousands of college athletes who answer to a handful of coaches is not happening at the high school level.

Instead, more than 13,000 districts are trying to figure how to safely stage sports for some 8 million participants, nearly all of them minors.

Some states have announced fall sports will have at least a delayed start.

Prep sports heavyweights like Texas, Florida and California all have big decisions coming up fast.