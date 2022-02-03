AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced it is hosting a license plate art contest that aims to raise awareness and support victims of human trafficking.

HHSC said the contest is in conjunction with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and will help create the Stop Human Trafficking Specialty License Plate, which was authorized by House Bill 2633 from the 87th Texas Legislature.

“Human trafficking is an issue that is often hidden in plain sight,” said Megan Bermea, director of Texas HHSC’s Office of Family Services. “We hope this specialty license plate will bring the issue to light and get the attention of more people who can help prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people.”

Those wanting to participate in the contest must create an original design that includes the website iWatchTX.org and follow rules and formatting requirements posted here said HHSC.

To enter go to the HHSC Human Trafficking Resource Center website. The deadline for submissions is April 30.