HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The rise of active shootings in the country has police departments offering civilian response courses. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin shares what their course has to offer.

“What it does is, it breaks down some of the history of these attacks that continue to occur and some of the things that we have seen historically that happen,” says Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin.

After events in Uvalde and Illinois, Chief Devlin emphasizes the importance for civilians to understand what to do in an active shooter situation.

“It kind of puts your mind at a different frame of reference for when you’re out and about, because unfortunately these things continue to happen,” says chief Devlin.

In a situation where there is an active shooter, chief Devlin wants to remind everyone A.D.D.; Avoid. Deny. Defend.

“Point of recognizing that it is actual bad thing that’s happening. People are going to be safer to get out. They have the ability to have clear minds to remove themselves from those situations,” says Chief Devlin.

So, if you find yourself in a similar situation, how can you get out safely?

“Think about alternative exits or other exits that may be in locations, most modern businesses have some sort of door in the back. You know, so getting away from whatever the event may be taking place at the front of the business,” says Chief Devlin.

The course will also teach civilians about stress response.

“The little changes that take place in the human body and how to get in a break through that. So you can get back to that rational thought. So you can start to take action,” says Chief Devlin.

For those interested in registering for the course you can email LBarlett@cityofhewitt.com or call 254-666-6272 ext. 296 to reserve a seat.