Hero cop speaks, saves boy from burning home in south Texas

(CNN) — In Texas, a Socorro police officer ran into a burning mobile home to save an eight-year-old child Tuesday.

The incident was caught on camera by a witness.

Cristobal Marin says, “All of a sudden I see this small cloud of gray smoke just come up, caught my attention. Then all of a sudden, right after it, followed a big cloud of black smoke”

Cristobal Marin tells me his first instinct was to try and render help but the street was blocked by a police officer’s car.

Marin says, “What caught my attention instantly and I caught this on film, is there’s a police officer that came out right behind the flames”

No one was in the the trailer home engulfed in flames but the home next door, close enough to get scorched was occupied.

Officer Joshua Gonzales says, “It was well within my heart and my soul to run in and try, try to get those people out. The first thing I heard was an elderly woman in there and a child.”

Socorro police Officer Joshua Gonzales says his mind was running a hundred miles and hour.

Officer Gonzales says, “When I arrived to the door it was really hot and once I did make entry I saw there was two adults inside and a child. The child, he was eight years of age.”

Gonzales tells me he grabbed the child and ran out while an off duty firefighter escorted the woman out as well too.

Marin says, “We have to see that there’s good in humanity good in people.”

Amidst a time when there tensions between police and some groups police say.

Chief David Burton says, “What this shows is that the officers, that really doesn’t affect them they are out there on a daily basis doing their job.”

Officer Gonzales says, “No matter how we’re portrayed each an every officer has a heart. We do have the initiative to help out everybody; we’re not bad people we’re out here to help the community.”

