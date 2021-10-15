Heart o’ Texas Fair & Rodeo hosts ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night’

WACO, Texas – As a tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo had a Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night.

Seeing a lot of people wear pink on Friday night meant a lot for Alison Sorley – as she’s been battling cancer for the past two years.

“I’m Alison Sorley. I was diagnosed August 2019 with Metastatic Stage Four breast cancer, and right now I’m a breast cancer thriver,” Sorley says.

A cancer thriver means you are surviving the cancer conditions, and that you are still thriving with cancer.

Alison says she couldn’t do it without her amazing support team.

“It’s just important to be out there supporting our breast cancer patients for breast cancer awareness. The survivors and fighters and little ones that are [the] future,” says Sorley.

During Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, one young cowboy proved it.

“Yesterday was my first night doing mutton busting, and this is my second night doing it. And….and I’m tough enough to wear pink,” says Ryan Wilson.

It’s been a tough two years for Alison, as she’s been going through a lot of treatment.

“To know that I’m here tonight having fun with my little friend, and having delicious carnival food and going to see a rodeo, I couldn’t be more blessed,” says Sorley.

Alison says seeing several people wear pink Friday night meant a lot to her and others who are also battling cancer.

“Well, not only are we raising money for the scholarship fund here at the Fair and Rodeo, that we’re gaining awareness for breast cancer research,” says Sorley.

Alison started an Instagram page sharing her cancer journey – hoping it will help people who are also fighting cancer. You can click here as she shares the raw, real, grittiness of cancer.