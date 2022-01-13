HCSO: Three men found with gunshot wounds, one later dies

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is conducting an investigation after three men were found with gunshot wounds, leading one to later die.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, officials responded to the corner of Trenton Road and Val Verde in rural Edinburg, Wednesday just before 9:40 p.m.

At the scene, authorities say they found three men with gunshot wounds.

A victim told officials that they were driving when they were shot at.

One of the men has died.

The HCSO is continuing to investigate this case.