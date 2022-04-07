CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man convicted of continuously sexually abusing children will spend half a century in prison.

On Wednesday, Roberto Galvan, 32, was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of sexually abusing children starting in 2015.

An investigation into Galvan began in 2021 by a victim that stated he began sexually abusing her when she was 6 years old in 2015. An investigation revealed the victim was the youngest of three sisters and that the other two children also admitted Galvan had molested them. However, they were afraid to speak out about the abuse.

Galvan was close friends with the children’s parents, according to a release.

Galvan was arrested in June 2021. He was indicted in July 2021 and pleaded not guilty shortly after. The indictment states that the abuse occurred from January 2015 until December 2020.

He is also awaiting charges in Johnston County, Oklahoma for charges of raping a child under 14, lewd acts to a child, and kidnapping. The charges in Oklahoma state that Galvan attempted to rape a 7-year-old boy and inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl.

These victims testified against Galvan in Cameron County court.