Handbags to be donated to Texan survivors at shelters

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Advocacy Project said they are having its 2021 Handbags for Hope campaign now through April 9.

According to a press release by TAP, more then 45,000 handbags have been distributed to survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault.

The organization is expanding their services to new parents and caregivers by collecting brand new diaper bags and giving legal toolkits to healthcare partners for their patients, TAP said.

Heather Bellino, CEO, explained that the organization is important to survivors who need help.

“When victims call our legal line it is often the first time they have ever spoken with an attorney to learn that they have rights and that they can get protection and safety. It is a life-altering moment. Handbags for Hope arms them with one of the strongest tools to break the cycle of violence access to legal services.”

For more details visit, http://www.texasadvocacyproject.org/ or call, 800-374-HOPE.