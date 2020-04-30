Halliburton shuts Texas sites, lays off 240 Oklahoma workers

HOUSTON (AP) — Oilfield services giant Halliburton has closed down two sites in Texas and laid off 240 employees in Oklahoma in response to reduced customer activity due to plummeting oil prices.

Halliburton closed its Elmendorf facility and is relocating operations to field camps in southern Texas.

The Houston-based company is also closing a Kilgore center and moving operations to Bossier City, Louisiana.

The number of people laid off at the Elmendorf location was not immediately available.

But a Texas Workforce Commission notice says 233 employees have been laid off at the Kilgore facility.