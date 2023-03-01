SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Betty Dusek is celebrating her 92nd birthday in quite a familiar way…on horseback.

Dusek is a Cowgirl Hall of Fame member and aided in the development of the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association. She has won several awards in calf roping, flag racing and ribbon roping. She spent her birthday out on Sonrisas Trails with family and friends.

“I won my last saddle when I was 75,” said Dusek. “It was for the TRA…I won the saddle in the breakaway and tie-down roping.”

“This woman is the most giving person I have ever been around,” said Ruby Hodes, Dusek’s daughter. “She puts others first. She never complains about life even through the stroke. There is no negative with her.”

Sonrisas Trails provides therapy to those with physical, emotional and mental challenges through a carefully structured program of equine activities.