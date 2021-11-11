Hailey Dunn case featured on popular true crime network

Shawn Adkins (left) is now being held in the Mitchell County Jail for the murder of Hailey Dunn (right).

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The case of Hailey Dunn, a teenager whose 2010 disappearance rattled West Texas and was featured on news programs across the country, received more national attention Wednesday evening.

The case was one of two featured Wednesday on a program called “Still a Mystery” on Investigation Discovery, a popular cable network devoted to true crime stories.

Investigator: Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, teen who went missing in 2010 https://t.co/TZPEmrRnww — KTAB News (@KTABTV) June 14, 2021

The show featured interviews with family and friends, including Hailey’s father Clint, as well as former Midland-based reporter Jennifer Kastner, and Erica Morse, who took up the case as a private investigator.

The episode starts from Hailey’s disappearance in late December 2010 and follows leads in the case up until the show’s filming, which took place last year, according to a post from the Who Killed Hailey Dunn Facebook page.

Titled “Still a Mystery: The Death of Innocence,” the show does not provide an update at the end stating Shawn Adkins was arrested for Hailey Dunn’s death in June 2021, although the producers were made aware of the arrest the day it happened, according to the Who Killed Hailey Dunn Facebook page.

Near the end of the episode, the narrator states that Hailey’s mother, Billie Jean Dunn, declined their requests to be interviewed, and that Shawn Adkins didn’t return any of their messages.

BigCountryHomepage.com spoke with Billie Jean Dunn within hours of the Adkins arrest in June, and she expressed her joy and relief that an arrest was finally made. You can hear that entire interview by clicking the link below.

Hailey Dunn Private Investigator Erica Morse also spoke with BigCountryHomepage.com on the night of Shawn Adkins’ arrest.

“There are a lot of questions that need to be asked in the next few days as to why it took so long for this case to result in an arrest,” Morse said in June. “Cases like this that seems like a slam dunk the whole time should not take 10 years to solve.”

Click here to hear that entire interview.

If you missed the episode’s original airing Wednesday night, the program is still available on the Investigation Discovery Go app or on InvestigationDiscovery.com if you sign in with a cable provider, or on Hulu with a live TV subscription.

According to the Who Killed Hailey Dunn Facebook page, a trial date for Shawn Adkins has not been set and there have been no charges brought against Billie Jean Dunn as of time of publishing.