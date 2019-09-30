Guyger Awaits Jury’s Verdict

The fate of Former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger, charged with murder after mistakenly entering her neighbor's apartment and shooting him to death, is now in the hands of a jury.

Guyger was charged with murder after mistakenly entering neighbor Botham Jean’s apartment and fatally shooting the man, believing the man was an intruder in her own home.

In a firm, direct tone during closing arguments, the prosecutor told jurors Jean died because of “absurd and unreasonable choices” made by the former police officer the night she walked into his apartment.

The defense team that “the law recognizes mistakes can be made.”

Guyger’s attorneys reviewed key evidence, and stressed that those facts, not sympathy for Botham Jean, must determine the outcome in the case.

