Gun Safety Program Puts Children to the Test

DALLAS (KXAS) — Cook Children’s Hospital reports 35 children were accidentally shot by other children between January and August of 2019.
The hospital said it highlights the importance of its Aim For Safety program, a 45-minute training session that tests children on gun safety standard protocols.
Dr. Chad Hamner, Medical Director of Trauma at Cook Children’s, put his children through the test last year.
He and his wife watched from another room as his sons, ages 5, 8 and 11 at the time, were put into a separate room with an unloaded gun hidden inside a box.
