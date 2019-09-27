Gun Safety Program Puts Children to the Test

In 2018, there were at least 73 child deaths involving a gun. Doctors at Cook Children's er in Texas say their program "Aim for Safety" provides an eye-opening experience for parents who might think it can't happen to them.

DALLAS (KXAS) — Cook Children’s Hospital reports 35 children were accidentally shot by other children between January and August of 2019.

The hospital said it highlights the importance of its Aim For Safety program, a 45-minute training session that tests children on gun safety standard protocols.

Dr. Chad Hamner, Medical Director of Trauma at Cook Children’s, put his children through the test last year.

He and his wife watched from another room as his sons, ages 5, 8 and 11 at the time, were put into a separate room with an unloaded gun hidden inside a box.

Read More – http://bit.ly/2nO1sex