LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Friends and family of two young men who passed away after a dirt bike accident in Lubbock County early Sunday morning said life won’t be the same without Cash Mullins, 20, and Cutter Watson, 19.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on CR 2000, west of New Deal. DPS said the bikes were traveling towards each other and collided on the roadway. According to DPS, both victims lost their lives at the scene.

Cash and Cutter were originally from Roosevelt County, New Mexico. Cutter graduated from Shallowater High School and Cash graduated from TTU K-12. The two were lifelong friends who grew up playing sports and riding bikes together. Cash and Cutter were known for being hard workers and always willing to lend a helping hand.

“When you hear the phrase that they ‘grow up together,’ they did,” said Tracy Cole, a dear friend of Cash’s mother, Alicea. Cole described Cash as the “protector” of the Mullins family. Cole told EverythingLubbock.com, “Cash has always been wise beyond his years, a gentle soul who loves his momma and his siblings fierce.”

When making the decision to move to Lubbock and create new memories, Cash was his mom’s comfort. Cole said no matter what his mother faced, Cash was her reassurance, saying, “We got this. We will be okay.”

“He’s the type of leader that we all should aspire to be, the one who will stand beside you and show you that you can and never let you say that you can’t,” Cole said.

Loved ones in Texas and New Mexico jumped to support the Mullins and Watson families. An enchilada dinner benefitting Alicea was set up by Gals That Brunch. The fundraiser was scheduled for Tuesday evening at English Newsom Cellars. Orders can be pre-paid for pickup only. Find more details about the event here. Meal trains for the Watson family that will be taken to Shallowater can be found here. Meal trains for the Watson family in Roosevelt County can be found here.