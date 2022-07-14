WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after an outcry of sexual assault from an underaged relative leads Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies to uncover a pattern of predatory behavior.

David Lee Harrison, 75, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on a charge of sexual assault. He currently remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim at the Law Enforcement Center in January 2022.

Deputies said the victim told them she was sexually assaulted by a relative, later identified as Harrison, beginning in late 2017 when she was 15 years old until around November 2019, when she was 17 years old.

The victim told deputies Harrison started by making inappropriate statements to her when she was 12 years old. She said Harrison would call her “sexy” or “beautiful”, which she said made her feel uncomfortable.

David Lee Harrison mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

The affidavit said the victim told deputies she would occasionally stay at Harrison’s residence in Wichita County. She said Harrison would watch her use the bathroom and shower.

The victim told authorities that she told her adoptive mother and her grandmother what was going on, but they did not believe her. She said the inappropriate statements would continue.

According to authorities, the victim said the assaults began taking place when she was 15 years old and continued until just before her 18th birthday.

Deputies said the victim got rides to and from her job from Harrison, and that the assaults would occur outside of her residence while still in Harrison’s vehicle parked in front of the house.

The affidavit said the victim told deputies she would protest by telling Harrison to stop each time an assault took place. She said Harrison would threaten to withhold food and rides to work if she refused his sexual advances.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she was sent to live with Harrison during the summer of 2019 as punishment for getting in trouble at school. She said during this time, Harrison sexually assaulted her three times.

The victim told deputies during each assault that occurred during the summer of 2019, Harrison would use physical force, to make the assaults occur. She said during each assault, there was nobody else in the vehicle or at the residence, and that Harrison would tell her he was sorry and that it wouldn’t happen again.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Harrison’s residence, during which time eight cell phones were discovered and seized. Search warrants were then obtained for the phones and turned over to a detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to authorities, text messages and instant messages found on the phones from Harrison’s residence corroborated the victim’s story.

Deputies said Harrison would call the victim beautiful and sexy. They said he would send the victim pictures of what appeared to be a young woman in intimate apparel, then told the victim she would “look nice in them.”

The affidavit said data retrieved from the cell phones showed Harrison would visit pornographic websites and search for teenage girls. Authorities also found homemade videos of Harrison on the seized cell phones.

According to the affidavit, deputies said they discovered a pattern while searching through text messages and instant messages on the seized cell phones.

Deputies said messages between Harrison and the victim’s mother were discovered in which Harrison would call the victim’s mother beautiful and sexy, and said he missed seeing her naked.

Deputies also said messages between Harrison and another underaged relative were discovered, in which he told her she was beautiful.

According to the affidavit, deputies said it was their belief that Harrison is a sexual predator.

Harrison has no prior arrest history in Wichita Falls or Wichita County.