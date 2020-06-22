Governor urges masks but no new steps as cases rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ surging coronavirus numbers isn’t slowing down the state’s reopening.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday instead prescribed an emphasis on face coverings and social distancing to curtail sobering trends, which included hospitalization rates that have doubled since Memorial Day.

Abbott did not announce any new measures to reverse what he called “unacceptable” trends on the heels of Texas hitting a 10th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations.

He didn’t rule out reimposing lockdown orders in Texas but described it as a last resort.