Governor defends testing levels as Texas begins reopening

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is renewing his defense of coronavirus monitoring in Texas as he moved toward relaxing social restrictions before the end of April.

Texas which ranks near the bottom nationally in coronavirus testing throughout the crisis.

But Abbott said Tuesday that the White House has told him Texas will have adequate testing as the state begins slowly reopening.

Next Monday, Abbott intends to issue new statewide orders that will further loosen Texas’ lockdown beyond the reopening of state parks and letting retailers sell items curbside, which take effect this week.