SALADO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church is coming up on the one-year anniversary of the devastating tornado to its church and the town of Salado.

Today, the church celebrated the completion of its building with Governor Abbott making remarks and presenting a proclamation.

“We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed. We are struck down but not destroyed. You were unequivocally hard pressed, but you were not crushed. Your homes and your property were struck down by a horrific tornado, but you were not destroyed because you were connected with a force far more powerful than a tornado, and that is the force of God Almighty.” – ABBOTT

The church was rebuilt in record time in the midst of inflation thanks to the community’s generosity.

Pastor Donnie Jackson started the day with encouragement and prayer, explaining how the church kept its spirits high, “Adopting the idea that we just accept what is let go of what was, and have faith in what he will do.”

Despite the church building being destroyed, the church never missed a beat, conducting service on the concreate slab, in a tent or even in a shed.

It was an emotional day for the congregation, filled with smiles and tears to see hope restored in their church home.