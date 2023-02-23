AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced a $100 billion statewide transportation plan with the Texas Department of Transportation in an effort to improve congestion, safety, and maintenance on roadways, according to a news release from the office of the governor.

The news release states that the 10-year plan will look to increase the number of transportation projects in an effort to improve congestion, maintain roadways, and increase safety. The 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) is estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 UTP and is primarily based on the record projected revenue from state sources.

“I’m proud to announce a record $100 billion plan to strengthen and improve our transportation infrastructure,” said Gov. Abbott. “Under TxDOT’s 2024 Unified Transportation Program, we will dedicate critical funds to bolster our major roadway infrastructure to address the unique needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities.

The governor’s office said that the UTP is a planning document that guides the development of transportation projects.