Governor Abbott, Texas Department of Public Safety release Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety today released the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025, the state’s framework for establishing homeland security priorities and intending to focus its efforts to develop, sustain, and employ homeland security capabilities. It aims to build upon the foundation established in the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2015-2020 and includes adjustments based on progress made in implementing that strategy and changes in Texas’ risk landscape.

“The Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025 establishes my long-term vision and goals for homeland security, providing a framework for our efforts to prevent, protect against, mitigate the effects of, respond to, and recover from attacks and disasters,” reads the Governor’s opening letter. “It serves as a guide to focus our efforts in building, sustaining, and employing a wide variety of critical homeland security capabilities. While we cannot be certain what challenges the next five years will bring, I know we will rise to meet them, continuing to increase the security and resiliency of our great state.”

According to the announcement, the plan is divided into three sections: Purpose and Principles (Section I), The Texas Homeland Security Environment (Section II), and Goals and Objectives (Section III).

Section I explains its purpose and scope, establishing the state’s vision for homeland security and the fundamental principles that will guide Texas’ actions.

Section II summarizes the breadth and magnitude of the homeland security challenges facing Texas, describes the state’s homeland security environment, and discusses threats and hazards, vulnerabilities, potential consequences, and notable trends.

Section III establishes the Goals, Objectives, and Priority Actions that indicate the state’s homeland security priorities over the next five years. It includes five goals (noted below), 25 objectives, and 123 priority actions.

Texas Homeland Security Goals 2021-2025 were stated as follows:

Prevent terrorist attack sand organized criminal activity in Texas.

Reduce the state’s vulnerability to terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters.

Minimize the impact of terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters through proactive mitigation and planning programs

Increase the capability of the state’s response system to minimize damage and loss of life from terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters.

Ensure rapid, effective, and comprehensive community recovery following terrorist or criminal attacks and natural or technological disasters.

The full Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan 2021-2025 can be viewed here.