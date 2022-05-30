LONGVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address at a Memorial Day remembrance service at Teague Park in Longview.

“As we honor the courageous heroes who have died in the pursuit of freedom and liberty this Memorial Day, we thank God for all that has been gained as a result of their heroic sacrifice,” Abbott said during the event. “A single day of words and remembrance each year is inadequate to repay the debt of gratitude for the brave men and women who lost their lives in service to our country; we must continue to ask the Lord for blessings and comfort for the families of our fallen heroes and re-dedicate ourselves to the cause of liberty for which they have fought and died. May we take time this Memorial Day, and every day, to remember the valor of the fallen to make the United States the greatest country in the history of the world.”

Abbott also delivered remarks at the Boy Scout Troop 201 cabin re-dedication ceremony at the park. The governor highlighted the principles of scouting in his speech.

“For over a century, Boy Scouts have molded the best and brightest citizens and leaders by embodying loyalty and service to others,” Abbott said. “From camp-outs, to learning to send smoke signals, to tying knots, scouting has prepared young Texans how to lead and face life’s challenges, and I am proud to be in Longview today with fellow Boy Scouts for Troop 201’s cabin re-dedication ceremony at Teague Park.”