AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor announced that Governor Greg Abbott skydived with a World War II Veteran at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos on Monday.

According to the governor’s office, Abbott skydived with 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos to honor U.S. military veterans.

Abbott and Blaschke were flown in a de Havilland DHC-6-200-Twin Otter aircraft and jumped at 8,500 feet.

The governor’s office said this was Abbott’s first skydiving jump.

“Texans and Americans owe so much to the brave men and women who serve our nation and protect the freedoms that we enjoy each and every day,” said Abbott. “I am proud to share my first skydiving jump with Al Blaschke to honor veterans like him, who helped safeguard the freedoms and promise of our country for generations of Americans.”

The governor’s office said Abbott and Blaschke were joined for the jump by Texas National Guard soldiers, veteran advocate and Georgetown community leader Betty Schleder, and Skydive Spaceland professionals.