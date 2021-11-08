Governor Abbott signs Senate Bill 8

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor announced Governor Greg Abbott has signed Senate Bill 8 into law, allocating nearly $16 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding awarded to Texas.

The Office of the Governor said Senate Bill 8 allocated funding for various state resources and programs, including:

  • $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor
  • $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure
  • $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration costs
  • $180 million for tourism, travel, and the hospitality industry recovery (for those who have not received federal aid)
  • $160 million to address the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) shortfall affecting Crime Victims Assistance grants
  • $2 billion for state and local hospital surge staffing, antibody therapeutic drugs, and the operation of regional antibody infusion centers
  • $378.3 million for critical staffing needs of frontline workers including recruitment and retention bonuses for nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health facilities, community attendants, and emergency medical services providers
  • $75 million to support rural hospitals that have been affected by COVID-19
  • $113 million to support the operations and expansion of mental health services for Texas children and families 
  • $35 million to upgrade all nine Texas State Veteran Homes, along with negative pressure COVID-19 wards, and mobile high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration units for the Homes
  • $95 million for supplemental funding to food banks in response to COVID-19

“Senate Bill 8 allocates federal funding to support Texans in need, including our veterans, rural communities, small businesses, and frontline workers,” said Governor Abbott. “Allocating these federal funds paves the way for a more prosperous, brighter future for all Texans, and I want to thank my partners in the Legislature for bringing this bill to my desk.”

Governor Abbott provided a filing statement saying that the bill does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas.

“The Texas Attorney General has advised that the State’s receipt and use of these so-called ‘ARPA Funds’ does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas. Based on this understanding, I signed and approved this bill,” read the statement from Governor Abbott.

