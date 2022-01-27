AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at a border security briefing with multiple state attorney generals on Jan. 27 stating that it is important that Texas collaborates with other state attorney generals to secure the border.
“Like Texas, the attorneys general here today are working night and day to provide the safety and security Americans demand and deserve, and I thank them for their support and continued efforts to secure our border and to keep communities across America safe,” said Abbott according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.
Attorney generals that were in attendance at the briefing were: Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
According to the press release, in an effort to secure the border, Governor Abbott had:
- Signed laws that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas’ border security efforts
- Launched Operation Lone Star and deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers
- Created a system aimed at arresting and jailing illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas
- Signed a budget authorization to build the border wall in Texas
- Signed a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas
- Signed nine laws aimed at combating human trafficking in Texas
- Signed a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl
- Issued a disaster declaration for the border crisis
- Issued an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants
- Took action to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas
- Efforting the building of the Texas border wall