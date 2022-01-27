AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at a border security briefing with multiple state attorney generals on Jan. 27 stating that it is important that Texas collaborates with other state attorney generals to secure the border.

“Like Texas, the attorneys general here today are working night and day to provide the safety and security Americans demand and deserve, and I thank them for their support and continued efforts to secure our border and to keep communities across America safe,” said Abbott according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

Attorney generals that were in attendance at the briefing were: Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

According to the press release, in an effort to secure the border, Governor Abbott had: